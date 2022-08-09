Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Has $8.71 Million Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC decreased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 175,702 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 20,275 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $8,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Norges Bank bought a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth $2,080,248,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Intel by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 331,347,190 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $17,064,379,000 after purchasing an additional 6,936,922 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Intel by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,117,083 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $9,121,530,000 after purchasing an additional 6,279,484 shares during the period. Atreides Management LP bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $214,503,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in Intel by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 39,401,295 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,029,167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,405,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.88. The stock had a trading volume of 477,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,868,360. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.93. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $35.18 and a 52 week high of $56.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.26%.

INTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet cut Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, DZ Bank cut Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.83.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

