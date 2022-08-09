Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Sells 226,500 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,414,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226,500 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises 8.6% of Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC owned 0.58% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $379,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter worth about $35,000.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Performance

IJH stock traded down $1.73 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $249.97. The company had a trading volume of 15,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,651,001. The business has a 50 day moving average of $237.02 and a 200 day moving average of $251.03. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $218.00 and a fifty-two week high of $292.05.

About iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.