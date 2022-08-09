Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Sells 4,906 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC trimmed its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,466 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,906 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 0.4% of Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $19,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,478,185,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,559,868 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,877,432,000 after purchasing an additional 869,827 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2,853.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 861,798 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $432,746,000 after buying an additional 832,614 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,342,468 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $9,713,058,000 after buying an additional 790,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,037,257 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,027,849,000 after buying an additional 592,648 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

UNH traded up $6.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $542.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,797,499. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $383.12 and a 52-week high of $553.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $507.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $500.49. The company has a market capitalization of $507.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $80.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.68 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 5.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 34.46%.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 99,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.27, for a total transaction of $53,059,422.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 787,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,669,238.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 99,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.27, for a total transaction of $53,059,422.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 787,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,669,238.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John F. Rex sold 13,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.53, for a total transaction of $7,138,989.99. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 141,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,630,827.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,144 shares of company stock worth $69,269,555 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $579.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $561.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $587.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $549.00 to $556.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $582.50.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Featured Stories

