Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Sells 5,445 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lessened its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,445 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $5,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Prologis by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,044,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,971,155,000 after acquiring an additional 4,127,777 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,855,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,888,582,000 after buying an additional 3,343,792 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Prologis by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,702,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,300,903,000 after purchasing an additional 320,029 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 2.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,990,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,774,706,000 after buying an additional 231,135 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,603,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,616,792,000 after purchasing an additional 350,585 shares during the period. 93.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Prologis stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $131.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,913,017. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.87. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $106.46 and a one year high of $174.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $122.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.44.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.30). Prologis had a net margin of 75.72% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Avid Modjtabai acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $118.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,779,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,779,750. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Prologis from $174.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Prologis from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Prologis from $184.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Prologis from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Prologis from $161.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.92.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

