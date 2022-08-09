Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.96-$3.02 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $848.00 million-$852.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $845.15 million. Novanta also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.96 to $3.02 EPS.

Novanta Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NOVT traded down $3.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $148.58. 1,873 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 633,680. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 91.96 and a beta of 1.16. Novanta has a 52 week low of $110.84 and a 52 week high of $184.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $204.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.96 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 7.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Novanta will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Novanta

NOVT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Novanta from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday. William Blair raised Novanta from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOVT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Novanta by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Novanta by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 6,085 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Novanta by 26.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novanta by 15.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novanta by 23.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Novanta Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

Featured Articles

