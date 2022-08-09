Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, William Blair raised shares of Novanta from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of Novanta stock opened at $152.07 on Friday. Novanta has a 12-month low of $110.84 and a 12-month high of $184.44. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.87 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $128.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.62.

Novanta ( NASDAQ:NOVT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.10. Novanta had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The firm had revenue of $204.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Novanta will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Novanta in the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Novanta during the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Novanta by 21.9% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 9,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Novanta during the second quarter valued at approximately $603,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Novanta by 26.6% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. 94.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

