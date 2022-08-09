Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.71 to $0.76 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.77. The company issued revenue guidance of $214 million to $216 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $212.64 million. Novanta also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.96-$3.02 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on NOVT. William Blair raised shares of Novanta from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Novanta from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday.

Novanta Price Performance

NOVT traded down $3.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $148.79. 1,537 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 633,680. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.87 and a beta of 1.16. Novanta has a 52-week low of $110.84 and a 52-week high of $184.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Novanta

Novanta ( NASDAQ:NOVT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $204.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.96 million. Novanta had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Novanta will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOVT. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Novanta by 7.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 404,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,523,000 after purchasing an additional 27,161 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novanta by 3.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 292,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,594,000 after purchasing an additional 9,388 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Novanta by 32.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 281,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,069,000 after purchasing an additional 68,846 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Novanta by 20.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 59,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,511,000 after purchasing an additional 10,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novanta in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,472,000. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Novanta

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

