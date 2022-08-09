Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $57.25, but opened at $39.21. Novavax shares last traded at $40.87, with a volume of 280,964 shares changing hands.

The biopharmaceutical company reported ($6.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.51 by ($12.04). Novavax had a negative return on equity of 572.54% and a negative net margin of 93.91%. The company had revenue of $186.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($4.75) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NVAX shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Novavax in a report on Friday, May 20th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Novavax from $150.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Novavax from $146.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Novavax from $181.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.86.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NVAX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novavax by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,966,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $513,116,000 after acquiring an additional 69,936 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Novavax by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,495,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $183,797,000 after purchasing an additional 596,322 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novavax by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 983,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $140,511,000 after purchasing an additional 26,255 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,066,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novavax by 139.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 488,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,996,000 after purchasing an additional 284,344 shares in the last quarter. 43.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.52.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

