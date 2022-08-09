NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by Canandaigua National Corp

Canandaigua National Corp boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,541 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 550.0% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NVDA traded down $9.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $168.65. 1,203,616 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,132,296. The business’s 50 day moving average is $168.97 and its 200-day moving average is $204.68. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $140.55 and a 12-month high of $346.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $421.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 5.32.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at $35,100,377.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at $35,100,377.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,694 shares of company stock worth $22,850,524 over the last three months. 4.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NVDA. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on NVIDIA from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen dropped their price objective on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on NVIDIA from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on NVIDIA to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.24.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

