NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stake Lowered by DCM Advisors LLC

DCM Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,954 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,318 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 1.0% of DCM Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. DCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Emerson Wealth LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 550.0% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,323,788.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $408,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares in the company, valued at $503,320.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,850,524 over the last three months. 4.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVIDIA Price Performance

A number of research firms have issued reports on NVDA. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.24.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded down $6.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $171.08. 716,267 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,132,296. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $140.55 and a twelve month high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 5.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $204.68. The company has a market cap of $427.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.95, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.65.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.09. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.29%.

About NVIDIA

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.