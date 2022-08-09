NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Position Cut by Fiducient Advisors LLC

Fiducient Advisors LLC lessened its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,392 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 0.3% of Fiducient Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Fiducient Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 550.0% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,694 shares of company stock worth $22,850,524 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVDA stock traded down $9.97 on Tuesday, reaching $167.96. 1,095,573 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,132,296. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $140.55 and a 12 month high of $346.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $168.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $419.90 billion, a PE ratio of 45.95, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 4.75.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.09. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 target price (down from $365.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.24.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

