NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) PT Lowered to $216.00 at Truist Financial

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Truist Financial from $283.00 to $216.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 25.25% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $370.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.55.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $172.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $204.68. The company has a market cap of $431.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.38, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.65. NVIDIA has a 12-month low of $140.55 and a 12-month high of $346.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $408,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,320.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $408,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares in the company, valued at $503,320.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,323,788.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,850,524 in the last three months. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of NVIDIA

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Emerson Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.