O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OIIM opened at $3.36 on Friday. O2Micro International has a 12 month low of $2.85 and a 12 month high of $7.49. The stock has a market cap of $97.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.76.

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. O2Micro International had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $21.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.13 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that O2Micro International will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of O2Micro International by 121.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,069 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 17,579 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of O2Micro International by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 285,312 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 27,262 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of O2Micro International in the fourth quarter valued at $596,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of O2Micro International by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,812,469 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,210,000 after buying an additional 148,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of O2Micro International by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,706,948 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,262,000 after buying an additional 568,726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.67% of the company’s stock.

O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems in China, Singapore, Taiwan, Malaysia, Korea, the Philippines, Japan, the United States, and internationally. The company offers analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manages and provides power for LCD and LED lighting; controls and monitors battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; performs DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provides select and switch functionality between power sources.

