O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
O2Micro International Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:OIIM opened at $3.36 on Friday. O2Micro International has a 12 month low of $2.85 and a 12 month high of $7.49. The stock has a market cap of $97.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.76.
O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. O2Micro International had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $21.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.13 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that O2Micro International will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On O2Micro International
About O2Micro International
O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems in China, Singapore, Taiwan, Malaysia, Korea, the Philippines, Japan, the United States, and internationally. The company offers analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manages and provides power for LCD and LED lighting; controls and monitors battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; performs DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provides select and switch functionality between power sources.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on O2Micro International (OIIM)
- Could Smaller be Better for Investors in Norwegian Cruise Lines?
- Walmart Or Target: Which Is The Stronger Stock?
- Volume Surges Spark Turnarounds for These 3 Stocks
- Can Etsy Continue to Thrive After the Pandemic?
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
Receive News & Ratings for O2Micro International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O2Micro International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.