Oconee Federal Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OFED) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Oconee Federal Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OFED – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the savings and loans company on Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th.
Oconee Federal Financial Price Performance
OFED opened at $21.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $121.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.41. Oconee Federal Financial has a 12-month low of $20.12 and a 12-month high of $27.00.
Oconee Federal Financial (NASDAQ:OFED – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The savings and loans company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.25 million for the quarter. Oconee Federal Financial had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 21.99%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Oconee Federal Financial
Oconee Federal Financial Corp. operates as a holding company for Oconee Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides various banking products and services in the Oconee County area of northwestern South Carolina and the northeast area of Georgia. It offers deposit products, including demand, NOW, money market, savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Oconee Federal Financial (OFED)
- Home Depot, Lowe’s On Track To Grow 2022 Earnings
- Could Smaller be Better for Investors in Norwegian Cruise Lines?
- Walmart Or Target: Which Is The Stronger Stock?
- Volume Surges Spark Turnarounds for These 3 Stocks
- MarketBeat Podcast: Investing in What You Know Has Changed
Receive News & Ratings for Oconee Federal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oconee Federal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.