Oconee Federal Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OFED) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Oconee Federal Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OFED – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the savings and loans company on Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th.

Oconee Federal Financial Price Performance

OFED opened at $21.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $121.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.41. Oconee Federal Financial has a 12-month low of $20.12 and a 12-month high of $27.00.

Get Oconee Federal Financial alerts:

Oconee Federal Financial (NASDAQ:OFED – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The savings and loans company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.25 million for the quarter. Oconee Federal Financial had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 21.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Oconee Federal Financial

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Oconee Federal Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

(Get Rating)

Oconee Federal Financial Corp. operates as a holding company for Oconee Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides various banking products and services in the Oconee County area of northwestern South Carolina and the northeast area of Georgia. It offers deposit products, including demand, NOW, money market, savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oconee Federal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oconee Federal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.