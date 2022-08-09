ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.10-$4.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.45 billion-$8.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.41 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded ODP from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group reduced their price target on ODP from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Get ODP alerts:

ODP Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ ODP traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,007. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.55. ODP has a 12-month low of $28.85 and a 12-month high of $48.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.01 and a beta of 1.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ODP ( NASDAQ:ODP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.33. ODP had a positive return on equity of 14.99% and a negative net margin of 1.08%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. ODP’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ODP will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EVR Research LP bought a new stake in ODP during the 1st quarter valued at $9,166,000. SCW Capital Management LP bought a new stake in ODP during the 1st quarter valued at $7,217,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in ODP by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 590,289 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,053,000 after acquiring an additional 58,431 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in ODP by 72.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 102,364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,691,000 after acquiring an additional 42,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC boosted its position in ODP by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 683,827 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,340,000 after acquiring an additional 22,693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

About ODP

(Get Rating)

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company operates in two divisions, Business Solutions and Retail. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services, cleaning and breakroom supplies, technology services, copy and print services, and office furniture products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ODP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ODP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.