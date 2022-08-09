OLD National Bancorp IN Boosts Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,524 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 2.2% of OLD National Bancorp IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $59,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,574,000 after acquiring an additional 22,258 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,946,000 after acquiring an additional 7,268 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,554,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 155.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 690,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,273,000 after acquiring an additional 419,800 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of IVV traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $414.13. The company had a trading volume of 140,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,168,367. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $364.03 and a one year high of $482.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $393.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $419.27.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

