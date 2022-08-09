OLD National Bancorp IN Boosts Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,347 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 618 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 0.9% of OLD National Bancorp IN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $24,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 75.8% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 58 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 100.0% during the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UNH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $549.00 to $556.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Loop Capital began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $575.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $582.50.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $7.34 on Tuesday, reaching $543.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,797,499. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $508.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $507.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $500.49. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $383.12 and a twelve month high of $553.29.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.33. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 5.95%. The business had revenue of $80.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.46%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.25, for a total transaction of $1,233,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,220,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,765,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 11,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total transaction of $6,005,390.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,415,496.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.25, for a total value of $1,233,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,220,000 shares in the company, valued at $601,765,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 130,144 shares of company stock worth $69,269,555. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.