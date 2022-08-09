OLD National Bancorp IN Has $17.18 Million Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $17,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CAT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,103,021,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Caterpillar by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,262,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,741,910,000 after buying an additional 1,373,656 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,864,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,005,607,000 after purchasing an additional 643,392 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter worth $102,439,000. Finally, Shellback Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $62,022,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 2,757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.13, for a total transaction of $590,356.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

CAT traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $187.54. The company had a trading volume of 40,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,850,166. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $99.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.01. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.08 and a 12-month high of $237.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $191.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.50.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.39 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 37.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 38.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $161.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.27.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

Read More

