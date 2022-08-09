OLD National Bancorp IN Purchases 2,291 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,291 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $9,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments during the first quarter worth about $303,000. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 1st quarter worth about $2,262,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,256,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $171,968,000 after purchasing an additional 140,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 1st quarter worth about $972,000. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global Payments Stock Performance

NYSE GPN traded up $1.53 on Tuesday, hitting $130.86. 36,938 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,840,941. The firm has a market cap of $36.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 718.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $118.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.85. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.52 and a fifty-two week high of $177.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.02. Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 0.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 555.59%.

Global Payments announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GPN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Global Payments from $123.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Global Payments from $222.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Global Payments from $144.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Global Payments from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Global Payments from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Global Payments has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.03.

Insider Transactions at Global Payments

In related news, EVP David Lawrence Green sold 16,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total value of $2,114,385.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,818 shares in the company, valued at $12,726,121.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

