OLD National Bancorp IN Raises Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 47.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 908,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 291,166 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for approximately 0.8% of OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in AT&T were worth $21,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SWS Partners bought a new position in AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of T stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.15. 623,217 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,720,548. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $129.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.53. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.62 and a fifty-two week high of $21.53.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on T shares. Barclays lowered shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of AT&T to $21.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.89.

AT&T Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

See Also

