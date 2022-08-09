OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 1,233 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

OLD National Bancorp IN cut its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,233 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in AON were worth $15,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AON. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of AON in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Steph & Co. bought a new stake in shares of AON in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of AON by 71.9% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC increased its stake in AON by 495.2% during the first quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in AON during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. 85.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AON traded up $3.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $293.70. The stock had a trading volume of 6,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,822. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27. The firm has a market cap of $61.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.58 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $271.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $288.01. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $246.21 and a 52-week high of $341.98.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. AON had a return on equity of 204.19% and a net margin of 11.96%. AON’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Aon plc will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.14%.

In other AON news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $32,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 15,129 shares in the company, valued at $4,387,410. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AON has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on AON from $316.00 to $296.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley cut AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on AON in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $301.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on AON from $321.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered AON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $302.64.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

