OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 12,566 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

OLD National Bancorp IN reduced its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 103,681 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 12,566 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $8,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $411,853,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,816,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $308,196,000 after buying an additional 933,145 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,870,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $247,650,000 after buying an additional 21,024 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,314,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $212,121,000 after buying an additional 234,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,292,865 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $281,540,000 after buying an additional 222,994 shares during the last quarter. 80.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on MPC. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.83.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 3.0 %

In related news, VP Raymond L. Brooks sold 133,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.82, for a total transaction of $12,960,034.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 63,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,123,671.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPC traded up $2.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,425,302. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.50 and its 200-day moving average is $86.51. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $53.47 and a 52-week high of $114.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $10.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $5.63. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The firm had revenue of $54.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 21.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 15.68%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

