OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 14,903 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

OLD National Bancorp IN trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 176,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,903 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $12,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DT Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 409,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,430,000 after purchasing an additional 16,849 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 120,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,395,000 after acquiring an additional 11,907 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 9,021,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,057,000 after acquiring an additional 207,200 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,732,000. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 9,928 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.55. The stock had a trading volume of 8,404,758 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.25.

