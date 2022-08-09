Omni (OMNI) Price Hits $2.28

Omni (OMNI) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 9th. During the last week, Omni has traded up 14% against the U.S. dollar. Omni has a total market cap of $1.28 million and $364.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Omni coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.28 or 0.00009829 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000298 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00021217 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.28 or 0.00255583 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000739 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000948 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000016 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002292 BTC.

Omni Profile

Omni (CRYPTO:OMNI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,364 coins and its circulating supply is 563,048 coins. The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Omni is www.reddit.com/r/omni. Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Omni is www.omnilayer.org.

Omni Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

