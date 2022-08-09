ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.45-$4.07 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.79. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

ONEOK Stock Performance

ONEOK stock traded up $2.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.38. 3,118,149 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,853,315. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.42. ONEOK has a fifty-two week low of $48.51 and a fifty-two week high of $75.07. The firm has a market cap of $27.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.02). ONEOK had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 8.01%. The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ONEOK will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.09%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.98%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OKE. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on ONEOK from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on ONEOK to $71.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of ONEOK in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ONEOK news, CEO Pierce Norton acquired 8,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.54 per share, for a total transaction of $498,471.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,853.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ONEOK

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in ONEOK by 540.8% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in ONEOK by 121.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in ONEOK by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ONEOK by 275.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. 65.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ONEOK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Featured Stories

