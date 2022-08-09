Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.21-$1.42 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $242.00 million-$258.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $250.40 million.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Onto Innovation from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Onto Innovation from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Onto Innovation has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $110.00.
NYSE ONTO traded down $10.30 on Tuesday, reaching $74.81. 744,978 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 320,670. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.58. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68 and a beta of 1.33. Onto Innovation has a 12 month low of $59.95 and a 12 month high of $106.09.
Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.
