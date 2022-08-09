Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.21-$1.42 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $242.00 million-$258.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $250.40 million.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Onto Innovation from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Onto Innovation from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Onto Innovation has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $110.00.

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

Onto Innovation Stock Down 12.1 %

NYSE ONTO traded down $10.30 on Tuesday, reaching $74.81. 744,978 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 320,670. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.58. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68 and a beta of 1.33. Onto Innovation has a 12 month low of $59.95 and a 12 month high of $106.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the 1st quarter worth $1,686,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 19,893.1% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 5,769 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the 1st quarter worth $295,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. 94.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.