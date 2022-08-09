OpenOcean (OOE) Trading 2.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

OpenOcean (OOE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 9th. OpenOcean has a market capitalization of $6.11 million and $835,203.00 worth of OpenOcean was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OpenOcean coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0365 or 0.00000159 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, OpenOcean has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Concordium (CCD) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000066 BTC.
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004342 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001579 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002223 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
OpenOcean Profile
OpenOcean’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 167,303,846 coins. OpenOcean’s official Twitter account is @OpenOceanGlobal.
OpenOcean Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for OpenOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OpenOcean and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.