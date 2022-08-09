OpenOcean (OOE) Trading 2.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

OpenOcean (OOE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 9th. OpenOcean has a market capitalization of $6.11 million and $835,203.00 worth of OpenOcean was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OpenOcean coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0365 or 0.00000159 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, OpenOcean has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Concordium (CCD) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000066 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004342 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001579 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002223 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

OpenOcean Profile

OpenOcean’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 167,303,846 coins. OpenOcean’s official Twitter account is @OpenOceanGlobal.

OpenOcean Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenOcean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OpenOcean should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OpenOcean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

