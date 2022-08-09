OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Boosts Stock Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 42 shares during the quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Humana were worth $768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 61,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,469,000 after buying an additional 8,066 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Humana during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Humana by 18.3% during the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in Humana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, CCLA Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in Humana by 1.4% during the first quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 218,232 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $95,075,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HUM. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $450.00 to $514.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Humana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $486.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $548.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Humana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $508.61.

Shares of HUM stock opened at $482.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $465.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $444.81. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $351.20 and a one year high of $497.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.67 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.44 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 18.42%. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 24.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

