OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys 308 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,057 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $1,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TEL. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 7,465 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 4.0% in the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 3.2% in the first quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 2,851 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $169.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $134.00 price objective (down from $166.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TE Connectivity has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.00.

TE Connectivity Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $132.92 on Tuesday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $107.12 and a 1 year high of $166.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $121.52 and its 200 day moving average is $128.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.32.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.11. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 21.98%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, June 17th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the electronics maker to buy up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TE Connectivity news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.97, for a total value of $394,590.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,406 shares in the company, valued at $2,429,039.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About TE Connectivity

(Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

