OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $1.09 Million Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 2,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 5,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 56.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

PRU stock opened at $97.30 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $36.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.42. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.73 and a 1-year high of $124.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Prudential Financial

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PRU shares. TheStreet cut Prudential Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.42.

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.