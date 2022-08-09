OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $1.09 Million Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 2,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 5,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 56.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Prudential Financial Stock Performance
PRU stock opened at $97.30 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $36.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.42. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.73 and a 1-year high of $124.22.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Prudential Financial
Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Prudential Financial (PRU)
- Home Depot, Lowe’s On Track To Grow 2022 Earnings
- Could Smaller be Better for Investors in Norwegian Cruise Lines?
- Walmart Or Target: Which Is The Stronger Stock?
- Can Etsy Continue to Thrive After the Pandemic?
- Volume Surges Spark Turnarounds for These 3 Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.