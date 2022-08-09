OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $875,000 Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 44,494 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,513,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,428,000 after buying an additional 8,935,955 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,914,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,446,000 after buying an additional 3,325,853 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $422,242,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,672,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,500,000 after buying an additional 794,523 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,580,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,366,000 after buying an additional 301,868 shares during the period.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Host Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $18.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 11.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.67 and a 12-month high of $21.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.32.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.12). Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 13.34%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.00%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total value of $64,516.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,040,957.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 10,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $224,847.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 379,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,964,985. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total transaction of $64,516.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,957.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, July 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.82.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

(Get Rating)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.