OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 534 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 534 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,379,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,964,611,000 after acquiring an additional 18,809,122 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,784,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,001,512,000 after purchasing an additional 12,823,641 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Realty Income by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,403,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,317,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,113 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Realty Income by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,664,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $904,757,000 after acquiring an additional 4,310,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Realty Income by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,142,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $582,911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313,926 shares in the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE O opened at $73.26 on Tuesday. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $62.28 and a twelve month high of $75.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $44.07 billion, a PE ratio of 69.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.71.

The company also recently announced a aug 22 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a $0.2475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 280.19%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Realty Income from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Wolfe Research lowered Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Realty Income from $81.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.14.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

