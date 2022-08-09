OptiNose (OPTN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. OptiNose has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $14.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.49) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect OptiNose to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get OptiNose alerts:

OptiNose Stock Performance

OptiNose stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.63. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,614. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.13 million, a P/E ratio of -2.79 and a beta of -0.07. OptiNose has a 1-year low of $1.46 and a 1-year high of $4.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.70.

Institutional Trading of OptiNose

About OptiNose

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OptiNose by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 772,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after buying an additional 22,161 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of OptiNose by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 529,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 37,505 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OptiNose in the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of OptiNose by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 111,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 45,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of OptiNose by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 262,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 28,600 shares during the last quarter. 72.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary exhalation delivery system (EDS) that delivers a topically-acting corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, as well as is in Phase IIIb clinical trial for treatment of chronic sinusitis; and Onzetra Xsail, a powder EDS device.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OptiNose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptiNose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.