OptiNose (OPTN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Posted by on Aug 9th, 2022

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTNGet Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. OptiNose has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTNGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $14.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.49) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect OptiNose to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

OptiNose Stock Performance

OptiNose stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.63. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,614. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.13 million, a P/E ratio of -2.79 and a beta of -0.07. OptiNose has a 1-year low of $1.46 and a 1-year high of $4.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.70.

Institutional Trading of OptiNose

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OptiNose by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 772,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after buying an additional 22,161 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of OptiNose by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 529,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 37,505 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OptiNose in the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of OptiNose by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 111,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 45,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of OptiNose by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 262,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 28,600 shares during the last quarter. 72.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About OptiNose

(Get Rating)

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary exhalation delivery system (EDS) that delivers a topically-acting corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, as well as is in Phase IIIb clinical trial for treatment of chronic sinusitis; and Onzetra Xsail, a powder EDS device.

See Also

Earnings History for OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN)

Receive News & Ratings for OptiNose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptiNose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.