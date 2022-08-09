OptiNose (OPTN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. OptiNose has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.
OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $14.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.49) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect OptiNose to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
OptiNose Stock Performance
OptiNose stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.63. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,614. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.13 million, a P/E ratio of -2.79 and a beta of -0.07. OptiNose has a 1-year low of $1.46 and a 1-year high of $4.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.70.
About OptiNose
OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary exhalation delivery system (EDS) that delivers a topically-acting corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, as well as is in Phase IIIb clinical trial for treatment of chronic sinusitis; and Onzetra Xsail, a powder EDS device.
