Orchid Price Up 5.7% Over Last Week (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 9th. During the last seven days, Orchid has traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Orchid coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000535 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Orchid has a total market capitalization of $85.72 million and $10.70 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Orchid Profile

Orchid (OXT) is a coin. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 coins. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com.

Buying and Selling Orchid

According to CryptoCompare, “OXT is a new Ethereum (ERC20) compliant digital currency used to exchange value on the Orchid network. OXT is used by users to purchase VPN service. Orchid node providers receive OXT in exchange for their bandwidth. On Orchid, both users and providers stake OXT. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

