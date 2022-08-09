Origin Dollar 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $408,552.00 (OUSD)

Origin Dollar (OUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 9th. One Origin Dollar coin can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00004346 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Origin Dollar has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Origin Dollar has a total market cap of $49.17 million and $408,552.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Concordium (CCD) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000065 BTC.
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004368 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001580 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002228 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Origin Dollar
Origin Dollar’s total supply is 49,406,329 coins. The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol. Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Origin Dollar’s official website is www.ousd.com.
Origin Dollar Coin Trading
