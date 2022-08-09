Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) PT Raised to $84.00 at Cowen

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Cowen to $84.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s target price indicates a potential downside of 6.95% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Ormat Technologies from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Ormat Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ormat Technologies from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.25.

Shares of NYSE ORA traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.27. 20,378 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 575,997. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.08, a PEG ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.51. Ormat Technologies has a twelve month low of $60.32 and a twelve month high of $92.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

In other Ormat Technologies news, CEO Doron Blachar sold 1,792 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total value of $149,094.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $804,627.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Isaac Angel sold 19,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total value of $1,594,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,323,698.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,161 shares of company stock worth $3,338,965. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ORA. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,161,167 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $167,191,000 after acquiring an additional 506,010 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,284,722 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $259,355,000 after acquiring an additional 228,905 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,419,123 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $191,836,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 754,290 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $57,740,000 after acquiring an additional 136,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 579,340 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,941,000 after acquiring an additional 85,961 shares during the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

