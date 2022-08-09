Ormeus Coin Price Up 11.2% Over Last Week (ORMEUS)

Ormeus Coin (ORMEUS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. Ormeus Coin has a market cap of $22,297.90 and approximately $18.00 worth of Ormeus Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ormeus Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ormeus Coin has traded up 11.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ormeus Coin alerts:

Concordium (CCD) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000065 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004364 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001578 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Ormeus Coin

Ormeus Coin’s genesis date was August 28th, 2017. Ormeus Coin’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,904,998 coins. Ormeus Coin’s official website is ormeuscoin.com. Ormeus Coin’s official message board is medium.com/ormeus. Ormeus Coin’s official Twitter account is @ormeuscoin. The Reddit community for Ormeus Coin is /r/ormeuscoin.

Ormeus Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ormeus Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ormeus Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ormeus Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ormeus Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ormeus Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.