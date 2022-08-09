Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

OSTK has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush lowered their price target on Overstock.com from $95.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $116.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Overstock.com presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.86.

Get Overstock.com alerts:

Overstock.com Trading Down 9.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OSTK traded down $3.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,662,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,073,983. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.29. Overstock.com has a twelve month low of $24.69 and a twelve month high of $111.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 27.34 and a beta of 3.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

Overstock.com ( NASDAQ:OSTK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.15). Overstock.com had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 3.41%. The firm had revenue of $528.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Overstock.com will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jonathan E. Johnson III purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.83 per share, for a total transaction of $28,830.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,234 shares in the company, valued at $3,639,326.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Krista Dalton sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total value of $58,660.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,502.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jonathan E. Johnson III purchased 1,000 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.83 per share, with a total value of $28,830.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,639,326.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSTK. CWM LLC boosted its position in Overstock.com by 315.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 7,081.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Overstock.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Overstock.com by 272.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Overstock.com by 308.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Overstock.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. The company offers furniture, décor, area rug, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items. It provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising overstock.com, o.co, overstock.ca, and overstockgovernment.com.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Overstock.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overstock.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.