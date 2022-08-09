Oxbow Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Oxbow Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,277,246,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 59,603,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,129,511,000 after buying an additional 7,030,375 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,874,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,583,000 after buying an additional 2,244,470 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,879,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,191,000 after buying an additional 2,210,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $162,515,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $91.20 on Tuesday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $79.00 and a 12-month high of $106.02. The company has a market cap of $134.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.62.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $16.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.61 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 73.58%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RTX shares. Argus upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Vertical Research reduced their price target on Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.10.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

