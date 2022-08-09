Oxbow Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Oxbow Advisors LLC cut its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 98.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,128 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 55,996 shares during the quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of META. Girard Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 42,225 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $14,202,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 102,658 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,529,000 after buying an additional 3,146 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,373,000 after buying an additional 4,674 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $742,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,038 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,067,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total transaction of $287,067.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,466.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $2,327,429.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,366,160.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total transaction of $287,067.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,466.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,925 shares of company stock valued at $8,896,652. Company insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

META has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 29th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $295.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $215.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.98.

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $170.25 on Tuesday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.25 and a 12-month high of $384.33. The company has a market capitalization of $457.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $167.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.60.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The business had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

