Oxbow Advisors LLC Has $209,000 Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Oxbow Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,523 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 831 shares during the quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 23.0% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 119,115 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $9,854,000 after purchasing an additional 22,272 shares in the last quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd now owns 217,870 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $18,024,000 after acquiring an additional 21,950 shares in the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,992,000. New England Research & Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 3,534 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. 42.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORCL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Oracle from $92.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $126.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. UBS Group set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.95.

Oracle Trading Down 1.1 %

Oracle stock opened at $76.47 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.79 billion, a PE ratio of 31.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.87. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $63.76 and a 1-year high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.65 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 193.58%. Oracle’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $68,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,153,743.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $68,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,153,743.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock valued at $232,369,224 in the last quarter. Insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

