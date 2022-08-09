Oxbow Advisors LLC Has $414,000 Holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Oxbow Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Snap by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Snap by 198.7% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Snap during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap during the first quarter worth about $27,000. 53.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Snap alerts:

Snap Price Performance

Shares of Snap stock opened at $10.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Snap Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.34 and a 1 year high of $83.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.95 and a 200 day moving average of $25.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SNAP shares. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Snap from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Snap from $36.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Snap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Snap from $29.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Snap from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.94.

In other news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 26,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.87, for a total transaction of $622,839.91. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,145,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,336,473.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total transaction of $8,820,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 73,869,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,918,307. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 26,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.87, for a total transaction of $622,839.91. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,145,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,336,473.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,277,886 shares of company stock valued at $16,497,106 in the last 90 days.

Snap Profile

(Get Rating)

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.