Oxbow Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Oxbow Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 29,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NCLH. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 498,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,913,000 after purchasing an additional 55,980 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 277,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,080,000 after purchasing an additional 4,146 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 985,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,567,000 after purchasing an additional 68,300 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 12,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 26,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares in the last quarter. 56.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Russell W. Galbut purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.12 per share, with a total value of $1,512,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 489,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,407,545.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Performance

NYSE NCLH opened at $13.53 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.01. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $10.31 and a 12-month high of $29.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.47.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.80) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $521.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.34 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 116.64% and a negative net margin of 353.02%. Norwegian Cruise Line’s revenue was up 16735.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.03) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $27.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.14.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.