Oxbow Advisors LLC Purchases 31,807 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 100.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 63,357 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 31,807 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ET. Oak Harvest Investment Services raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 40,395 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 26,305 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 1.0% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 102,980 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 5.8% during the first quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 18,123 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 40.8% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Richard D. Brannon acquired 26,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.47 per share, with a total value of $246,475.69. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 388,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,677,646.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Price Performance

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

NYSE:ET opened at $10.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.90. Energy Transfer LP has a 1 year low of $7.96 and a 1 year high of $12.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.45%. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ET shares. US Capital Advisors restated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.25.

Energy Transfer Profile

(Get Rating)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

