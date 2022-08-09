Oxbow Advisors LLC Sells 130 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Oxbow Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,311 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $286,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT stock opened at $127.61 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $125.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $160.77. The firm has a market cap of $349.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

WMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Gordon Haskett cut their price target on Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Walmart from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $1,233,401.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,507,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,522,030.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,638,461 in the last ninety days. 47.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.