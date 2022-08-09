Oxbow Advisors LLC Sells 33,000 Shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Oxbow Advisors LLC reduced its position in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) by 42.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,192 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 33,000 shares during the quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SWN. Ridgemont Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,006,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,051,748 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $214,601,000 after purchasing an additional 8,032,824 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 198.8% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 9,999,232 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $71,695,000 after purchasing an additional 6,652,802 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,069,592 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $79,544,000 after purchasing an additional 6,064,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,891,627 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197,441 shares in the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southwestern Energy Stock Performance

Shares of SWN opened at $6.54 on Tuesday. Southwestern Energy has a 52-week low of $3.81 and a 52-week high of $9.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.59.

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 165.90% and a negative net margin of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 294.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwestern Energy declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, June 21st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy company to buy up to 13.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on SWN. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $8.50 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.35.

About Southwestern Energy

(Get Rating)

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

Further Reading

