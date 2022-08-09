Oxbow Advisors LLC Sells 500 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Oxbow Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,991 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 74.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HON shares. Bank of America raised shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $204.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $195.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen set a $205.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.08.

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $193.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.07. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $167.35 and a one year high of $234.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $182.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 53.48%.

In related news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $952,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,288,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

