Pacific Financial (OTCMKTS:PFLC) Trading 0.1% Higher

Pacific Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFLC – Get Rating) traded up 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.66 and last traded at $10.66. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 10,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.65.

Pacific Financial Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.07.

Pacific Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a yield of 4.89%.

About Pacific Financial

Pacific Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Pacific that provides various banking products and services in Washington and Oregon. The company offers personal and business checking, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and other investment options; home loans; and auto and recreation loans, credit cards, and home equity line of credit.

