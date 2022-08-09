Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) Trading 5.8% Higher

Shares of Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Rating) rose 5.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.55 and last traded at $22.15. Approximately 15,994 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 13,351,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.94.

Pagaya Technologies Trading Up 4.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pagaya Technologies

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pagaya Technologies stock. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 43,027,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,964,000. Pagaya Technologies makes up 2.1% of Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd owned 119.75% of Pagaya Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. 70.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pagaya Technologies Company Profile

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operates as a financial technology company in Israel, the United States, and the Cayman Islands. It develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets. Its partners include high-growth financial technology companies, incumbent financial institutions, auto finance providers, and brokers.

