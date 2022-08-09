Pallapay Trading Up 2.1% Over Last Week (PALLA)

Pallapay (PALLA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. One Pallapay coin can now be bought for about $0.0106 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pallapay has a market capitalization of $7.89 million and $48,782.00 worth of Pallapay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Pallapay has traded up 2.1% against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Concordium (CCD) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000065 BTC.
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004316 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001590 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002210 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Pallapay Coin Profile
Pallapay’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 743,546,427 coins. Pallapay’s official Twitter account is @pallapay_com.
Pallapay Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Pallapay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pallapay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.